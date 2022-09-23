AIMIM office attacked by unknown assailants in Thane

AIMIM office attacked by unknown assailants in Thane, Maharashtra

A video of the attack has also surfaced on social media

PTI
PTI, Thane,
  • Sep 23 2022, 16:31 ist
  • updated: Sep 23 2022, 16:34 ist
A screengrab from CCTV footage shows unknown assailants attacking an AIMIM member at the party's office in Mumbra, Maharashtra. Credit: Twitter/@AshrafFem

A group of unidentified persons allegedly attacked the office of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) at Mumbra in Thane city of Maharashtra, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred around 10 pm on Thursday, senior inspector Ashok Kadlag of Mumbra police station said. A video of the attack has also surfaced on social media.

Also Read | Maharashtra govt commissions study to assess social, financial status of Muslims; TISS roped in for task

"A group of around a dozen unidentified persons attacked the AIMIM office in Mumbra. Based on a complaint, an offence was registered in this connection," he said.

The motive behind the attack is yet to be known, Kadlag said, adding that a probe is being carried out and no arrest has been made so far. 

Thane
Maharashtra
AIMIM
Indian Politics
India News

