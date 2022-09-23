AIMIM office attacked by unknown assailants in Thane, Maharashtra

A group of unidentified persons allegedly attacked the office of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) at Mumbra in Thane city of Maharashtra, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred around 10 pm on Thursday, senior inspector Ashok Kadlag of Mumbra police station said. A video of the attack has also surfaced on social media.

महाराष्ट्र के मुंब्रा में AIMIM पार्टी दफ्तर पर हमले का CCTV फुटेज वाइरल… AIMIM नेता सैफ पठान का आरोप है कि गुरुवार रात उनके दफ्तर में घुसकर कुछ अज्ञात लोगों ने तोड़फोड़ की और साथ ही वहां मौजूद दो लोगों पर जानलेवा हमला भी किया। pic.twitter.com/FaOzDdAAa7 — Ashraf Hussain (@AshrafFem) September 23, 2022

Also Read | Maharashtra govt commissions study to assess social, financial status of Muslims; TISS roped in for task

"A group of around a dozen unidentified persons attacked the AIMIM office in Mumbra. Based on a complaint, an offence was registered in this connection," he said.

The motive behind the attack is yet to be known, Kadlag said, adding that a probe is being carried out and no arrest has been made so far.