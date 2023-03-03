AIMIM to hold protest from Saturday against Aurangabad renaming

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Lok Sabha MP Imtiaz Jaleel said his party will start an agitation from Saturday against the renaming of Aurangabad as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Marathwada's largest city and a major industrial hub was renamed after the second king of the Maratha Empire late February along with Osmanabad, which will be known as Dharashiv. Jaleel, who is the MP from Aurangabad, said his party had postponed the agitation in view of the Women20 meet, a programme that is part of the G20 presidency of India.

A relay hunger strike will be undertaken and it will commence at the district collector's office at 11 am on Saturday, Jaleel said in a press release. He claimed the agitation "will not be of any political party but of the people of the city".