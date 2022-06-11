Aircraft carrier Vikrant now has a memorial 

The port city of Mumbai now has a memorial on decommissioned aircraft carrier Vikrant.

A model of Indian Navy’s first aircraft carrier, Vikrant, was dedicated to the city of Mumbai on Friday evening by Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari in presence of Vice Admiral Ajendra Bahadur Singh PVSM, AVSM, VSM, ADC, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command,

Vikrant had played a lead role during the 1971 Indo-Pak war which resulted in liberation of Bangladesh.

The 10-metre-long model of the erstwhile Vikrant has been made inhouse by Naval Dockyard, Mumbai and has been located at Regal Circle, Colaba in association with the residents association 'My Dream Colaba’ and ‘CALM', supported by Makarand Narvekar.

The dedication of the model is an affirmation of the strong maritime connect of Mumbai and equally rich maritime heritage of the State of Maharashtra.

The model stands proud at the famous Regal Circle, Colaba shoulder to shoulder with the iconic Gateway of India and Naval Dockyard, signifying the ship’s strong bond with the city of Mumbai where she was based during her entire commissioned service.

An aircraft carrier of the Majestic class, INS Vikrant was launched in September 1945 and formally inducted into the Indian Navy on 03 November 1961 at Mumbai. The ship participated in numerous campaigns and exercises, notable among them being the operations for Liberation of Goa in December 1961 and the Indo-Pak War in 1971.

After serving the nation for 36 years, the ship was decommissioned in January 1997 and remained as a floating museum ship at Mumbai till 2012.

“Old ships never die, they fade away to be resurrected in another avatar” - and, in keeping with this age old saying, ‘Vikrant’ is set to be reborn as the prestigious Indigenous Aircraft Carrier, designed by the Indian Navy and being built by M/s Cochin ShipYard Ltd. The ship is presently undergoing sea trials and will soon be commissioned into the Indian Navy as INS Vikrant.