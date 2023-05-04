Ajit or Supriya: Suspense builds over Sharad Pawar’s successor

Suspense is building up ahead of the crucial meeting of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) to choose between Ajit Pawar or Supriya Sule or someone else outside the family to take over from Sharad Pawar, who does not seem to be interested in helming the day-to-day affairs of the 24-year-old party.

Two days after he announced his resignation as NCP president and formed a committee to appoint his successor, the 82-year-old Pawar addressed his followers briefly at the Yashwantrao Chavan Auditorium at Nariman Point and said the decision was taken looking at the future. “I have taken the decision looking at the future of the party,” Pawar told the anxious NCP workers.

“I respect your sentiments. I should have discussed my plans with all of you and taken you into confidence. But I know you wouldn’t have allowed me to take the decision,” he said in his first address after stepping down. “I will make the final decision in one or two days,” he said.

The committee chaired by Pawar aide and NCP vice president Praful Patel would discuss the issue on Friday.

While pressure is mounting on Pawar to take back the resignation, the NCP supremo does not seem to relent - and this was acknowledged by state NCP President Jayant Patil. “Pawar saheb seems to have made up his mind but we all want him to continue as NCP president till the next elections,” Patil said.

The obvious contenders include Ajit and Supriya from the family and the likes of Patel and Patil and several other second-rung leaders.

Patel, Patil and Ajit have recused themselves from taking over.

On the other hand, veteran leader Chhagan Bhujbal is a votary of designating the roles of Ajit and Supriya for Maharashtra and national level, respectively.

After the committee meeting at the NCP office at the Ballard Estate, a group of senior leaders would be meeting Pawar at his Silver Oak residence and brief about the proceedings.

The leaders will make yet another attempt to convince Pawar, however, if he does not agree they will present their plan.