Ajit Pawar breaks down, says no issues within family

A day after he abruptly resigned as an MLA, senior NCP leader and former deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar broke down and asserted that there were no issues within the Pawar family.

Earlier, Ajit (60) met his uncle and NCP founder-president Sharad Pawar at the latter's Silver Oak bungalow in Mumbai.

He said that he was "sorry" that he did not take his uncle's advice before he resigned as an MLA from Baramati, considered the family seat of the Pawars.

"I was really upset the way my name was dragged, the way Pawar saheb's name was dragged," said Ajit while referring to the Maharashtra State Co-operative Bank scam.

Ajit, who was flanked by senior leaders including party's state unit president Jayant Patil, former deputy chief minister Chhagan Bhujbal and leader of opposition in Maharashtra Legislative Council Dhananjay Munde, said: "I apologise to all party workers for my sudden decision."

Asked whether he would contest polls, he said: "Whatever the party decides."

"When I was leaving (after meeting Pawar saheb), he told me 'what I say you will do that," Ajit added, his voice choked with emotion.