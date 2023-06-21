Ajit Pawar expresses desire to step down as Opposition leader

In a significant development, NCP veteran Ajit Pawar on Wednesday urged to be relieved from the post of Leader of Opposition in the Assembly and expressed desire to work in the party organisation.

The request from the 63-year-old came during the silver jubilee celebrations of the party on Wednesday in the presence of his uncle Sharad Pawar nearly 10 days after the NCP supremo appointed his close confidante Praful Patel and his daughter Supriya Sule as the two Working Presidents.

“I am told that I don't act tough as the Leader of Opposition. Let me tell you, first of all, I was not keen on this post. The party leadership and the MLAs asked to take it over, and I am working in this post for a year. I want to be relieved from the post and instead, I want to work for the party organisation in whatever capacity the leadership decides. I will do justice to it,” he said.

However, he made it clear that he was “not unhappy” at being left out of the party posts since he was always active in state politics and had been handling the responsibilities in government and opposition.

The junior Pawar, who is a former Baramati MP and seven-time Baramati MLA, has a ministerial experience of close to two decades handling several portfolios and had been deputy chief minister four times.

In the past, Ajit Pawar had made his chief ministerial ambition known - and had regretted that when the NCP gave the post to Congress in 2004 despite having more seats, when the Democratic Front government was in power.

In his speech, Pawar, also pointed out that there needs to be an introspection as to why NCP could not come to power in these 25 years on its own strength.

The NCP and Congress, as part of the Democratic Front, ruled the state from 1999-2014.

“Look at (AITMC supremo) Mamata Banerjee. Single-handedly she is fighting in West Bengal and has become the Chief Minister. Today (AAP national convenor) Arvind Kejriwal controls two states - Delhi and Punjab. JD(U)'s Nitish Kumar is ruling Bihar, there are examples in the south also. (TDP leader) Chandrababu Naidu and (YSRCP head) Y S Jaganmohan Reddy in Andhra Pradesh and (Bharat Rashtra Samithi chief) K Chandrashekar Rao (in Telangana),” he said.