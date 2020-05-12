COVID-19: Ajit Pawar calls nurses 'messengers of God'

Ajit Pawar hails nurses as 'messengers of God' in COVID fight

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  May 12 2020, 15:31 ist
  • updated: May 12 2020, 15:31 ist
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. Credit: PTI Photo

 Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Tuesday said services being rendered by nurses in the battle against coronavirus will be recorded in human history in golden words.

Praising nurses on the occasion of International Nurses Day, Pawar said they have been working as the "messengers of God" and giving courage to COVID-19 patients besides treating them.

"The services of nurses --who have been working shoulder to shoulder, rather going a step ahead risking their lives while treating patients -- will be recorded in the human history in golden words," Pawar said in a statement.

Terming nurses as "main soldiers", Pawar said they played a very crucial role in the fight against the pandemic.

"Since there is no vaccine available to tackle the disease, taking precaution is the only 'aarogya sanjivani' (elixir of health). Nurses have been doing this work with devotion," Pawar said, adding that it was the duty of everyone to appreciate and encourage the role of nurses. 

