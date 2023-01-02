Ajit Pawar, Jitendra Awhad in BJP’s line of fire

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar’s nephew and Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar and NCP leader Jitendra Awhad are in the line of fire of the BJP for their comments vis-a-vis legendary Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s son Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

The BJP has stepped up its ante after Pawar spearheaded the attack of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) against Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Shivaji Maharaj and ministers Chandrakant Patil and Mangalprabhat Lodha for their comments on iconic figures.

Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj was captured and tortured to death on orders of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in 1689.

Last week, Pawar had said: “…we always refer to Sambhaji Maharaj as ‘swaraj rakshak’. But some people are calling him ‘dharmaveer’. It is incorrect. Sambhaji Maharaj never championed the cause of any particular religion. His sacrifice and work were for national welfare…”

Pawar’s comments have been met with displeasure from Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and BJP’s top brass including Chandrashekhar Bawankule.

On Monday, the BJP held protests across the state demanding an apology from Pawar and sought his resignation.

Yuvraj Sambhaji Chhatrapati, the 13th descendent of Shivaji Maharaj, too lashed out at Pawar saying that he should not speak without knowing the facts and history.

Meanwhile, former minister and NCP leader Jitendra Awhad too faced the flak from the BJP for his comments on Sambhaji Maharaj and Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.