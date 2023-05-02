Ajit Pawar lashes out at Shinde-Fadnavis

In a major offensive against the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government, Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar on Sunday questioned the massive public relations and advertising exercise burdening the state exchequer.

“Never before we have seen this kind of expenditure from the government…right from the days of Y B Chavan, the first Chief Minister till Uddhav Thackeray,” Pawar said addressing the mammoth Vajramuth rally of the Maha Vikas Aghadi at the Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai on Monday.

“We have seen massive government advertisements in the last 10 months,” he said.

He also accused the Shinde-Fadnavis government of blocking the local bodies polls. “You are the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister…but there are others who too have aspirations to become Mayor, Deputy Mayor and Standing Committee Chairpersons,” he said and questions as to why the local bodies polls are not being declared.

“This is not the government of people's wish. This government was formed on backstabbing,” he added.