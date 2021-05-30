Alert CR motorman saves life by braking in time

Alert Central Railway motorman saves life by braking in time

The motorman will be awarded suitably, a Railway spokesperson said

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • May 30 2021, 19:17 ist
  • updated: May 30 2021, 19:17 ist
Motorman P K Ratnakar with the man lying on the tracks. Credit: Central Railway

Timely action by an alert motorman of the Central Railway saved the life of a person lying on track between Tilak Nagar and Chembur suburban stations in Mumbai.

Motorman P K Ratnakar, while working on a Panvel local - leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 14.12 hrs on Saturday noticed one person lying on the tracks.

While negotiating to neutral section the speed of local train was slow in Tilak Nagar-Chembur section.

He immediately applied emergency brakes and stopped the train just 10-12 metres before the person on track. Passengers in the train helped him to take away the person to safe place from track.

The quick thinking by motorman Ratnakar, averted any untoward mishap.

"The work done by him is highly commendable. Guard of the local train was also informed to apprise the same to the Control," a CR spokesperson said.

Due to his alertness and timely, prompt action of the motorman saved  life of a person. He will be awarded suitably, the spokesperson added.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Central Railway
Mumbai
Maharashtra

Related videos

What's Brewing

Can govt record WhatsApp texts, calls? Here's the truth

Can govt record WhatsApp texts, calls? Here's the truth

How diets shape human evolution

How diets shape human evolution

Fact-check: Do cabbages spread Covid-19?

Fact-check: Do cabbages spread Covid-19?

First blind Chinese mountaineer climbs Mount Everest

First blind Chinese mountaineer climbs Mount Everest

Have you seen these popular Paresh Rawal movies?

Have you seen these popular Paresh Rawal movies?

 