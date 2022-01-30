Stay united to bag president's post: MVA to local units

All efforts to be made to bag nagar panchayat president posts: MVA leaders

Of the 1,802 seats in the 106 nagar panchayats, the BJP won 416 , the NCP 381, the Congress 384 and Shiv Sena 296

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jan 30 2022, 22:52 ist
  • updated: Jan 30 2022, 23:11 ist
MVA President and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Credit: PTI File Photo

The ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi on Sunday said all efforts will be made to bag the president's post in the nagar panchayats where elections were held recently.

A statement signed by Jayant Patil of the NCP, Subhash Desai of Shiv Sena and Nana Patole of the Congress appealed to local units to stay united to bag the president's post in 106 nagar panchayats, Bhandara-Gondia zilla parishad and 15 panchayat samitis in its jurisdiction where elections were held recently.

Also Read: MVA cautious after SC revokes suspension of BJP MLAs

Of the 1,802 seats in the 106 nagar panchayats, the BJP won 416 , the NCP 381, the Congress 384 and Shiv Sena 296.

In the 105 seats in the Bhandara Gondia zilla parishad and 15 panchayat samitis, the BJP bagged 38, Congress 34 , Ncp 21 and Shiv Sena one. 

