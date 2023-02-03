All eyes on BMC ahead of Budget tabling on Feb 4

With Mumbai’s much-needed transformation a major political issue, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation’s budget is expected to be much bigger in size and would be tabled on Saturday ahead of local bodies polls in Maharashtra and the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha polls.

The BMC is considered among the biggest and richest civic bodies of India.

In 2021-22, the Budget had a total outlay of Rs 39,083 crore while in 2022-23, the Budget had a total outlay of Rs 45,949 crore -- and the 2023-24 Budget is expected to be much bigger in size given the fact that the new Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis had put on priority the transformation of Mumbai, a need that was endorsed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The five-year term of the BMC, elected in 2017, ended on March 7, 2022, after which Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal was appointed as an Administrator.

Additional Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide will present the Education Budget, and Additional Municipal Commissioner P Velarasu will table the overall Budget. They would present the Budget to Dr Chahal.

It is for the first time since 1984-85 that the BMC is being run by an Administrator in the absence of an elected civic body. Thus in 38 years, there would not be a Mayor or General Body, or Standing Committee when the Budget for the financial year 2023-24 is tabled.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led group of Shiv Sena, which had been ruling the BMC for the past 25 years, have taken serious objections to the full Budget. “An elected body has the right to table a full Budget and hence the BMC should as of now table only a four-month Interim Budget,” former minister and MLC Anil Parab said.

“The BMC administration has started inviting bulk tenders at a time, and work has been awarded to a certain contractor. Road repairs, beautification, and now a tender for street furniture are examples of the scam,” he added.

Ahead of the tabling of the Budget, Chief Minister Shinde, who is also the Urban Development Minister, asked the BMC to install air purifier towers across the city on the lines of Delhi, Gurgaon and Lucknow and instructed Dr Chahal to make provisions accordingly.

“Taking cognisance of the poor air quality in the city, Shinde has instructed the BMC chief to install air purifiers in Mumbai in order to control pollution and air quality on the lines of Delhi, Gurgaon and Lucknow. Besides this, he also asked to take measures to increase urban forestation in the city. While preparing the Budget for Mumbaikars, the civic body should focus on the strengthening of health facilities. Besides, the Budget should include such measures which provide a feel of good governance to the citizens,” officials said.