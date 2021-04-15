All you need to know about Maharashtra Covid-19 curbs: What's allowed, what's not

With coronavirus cases rising at an alarming rate, the Maharashtra government on April 13 announced severe, curfew-like restrictions on public movement over the next 15 days across the state to curb the Covid surge. The restrictions came into effect from 8 pm on April 14 till 7 am on May 1.

Maharashtra is the worst-affected state in India in terms of Covid-related infecttions and deaths.

Here's a look at what is allowed and what isn't as Maharashtra enters a partial lockdown:

Can maids, drivers, cooks come to work? Can they travel by local trains/buses?

The state government has allowed local disaster management authorities to take a decision on it as various cities, urban and local areas have different situations and decision should be local.

Can people shift homes and use the services of movers and packers?

No. This is not in general a valid reason, the state government said in a notice. "What can be avoided and is not immediately essential must be avoided. If there is a very genuine reason and very essential, local disaster management authority may allow it. It is expected to be very exceptional though," the notification said.

Is travel within Maharashtra by private vehicle allowed?

"Not without a valid reason," mentioned in the order. One may take public transport -- tickets are enough to move to and fro between stops/stations of public transport vehicles and one's residence.

Will wine shops and cigarette shops be open?

No. No shops are to open unless a shop falls in the essential category.

Will Maharashtra university MBBS exams continue as scheduled on April 19?

Regarding conducting all the exams, a decision shall be made by the concerned department and shall be notified accordingly. This order means that if an exam is being conducted, a hall ticket is a document to prove the movement of a student and an accompanying adult to be a valid reason during these restrictions.

What qualifies as essential ecommerce?

All goods and services that qualify under the essential services will also be considered qualified as essential ecommerce. For example, all items that are needed for health or medical reasons, groceries, food items etc.

Can plumbers, carpenters, electricians, cleaning, disinfection, pest control, refrigerators, AC and other home appliances repair technicians work?

If it is unavoidable then water and electricity services by private people are also allowed. Similarly cleaning, disinfection. pest control, as well as residential or home appliance repairs may be considered essential. But it should reasonably be immediately needed. The principle is to discourage unnecessary movements while allowing necessary ones conveniently. It is expected that citizens will demand these services only if necessary, the notification said.

Restrictions are not there for the sake of restrictions but to ensure the safety of citizens as well as these service providers, and their families, the state government said in the notice. "If citizens use these allowance in the right spirit, fellow citizens may get these services without any hinderance in the times of need. If these considerations are misused, we may have to control or deny them," it added.

Will dental clinics remain open?

Yes.

Will travel agencies be open? How about travel, visa, passport assistance?

Travel agencies will not be open physically. However, they will continue to operate over the internet. As far as visa/passport assistance is concerned, single-window systems -- like that of CSC-SPV in villages, Setu in collector offices have been allowed. Visa/Passport services, that are being run by government office's authorised agencies -- to be considered part

of Government offices and thus these are allowed to operate on working days.

Can delivery of essential items like food be done post 8 pm -- either by restaurants themselves or through ecommerce sites?

There is no restriction for essential services and home delivery timings as per the order. Times of operations for establishments is decided by local authorities. Home delivery is correspondingly within these times. Thus if regular operations timings are beyond 8 pm, home delivery is permitted beyond 8 pm. Local authorities may if so desired. vary these operations timings.

What about roadside food vendors?

In these locations, both parcels and home deliveries (though home delivery from these is very rare) are allowed between 7 am to 8 pm.

Will essential services be allowed only between 7 am to 8 pm?

Essential services are allowed throughout the day -- 24/7. If these services are being provided by establishments that have been given timings of operations by the local authority under some other Act (like timings for restaurants on regular days) their operations may be allowed between those times. But there is no restriction under Disaster Management Act.

Can private vehicles ply during the day time to work/office?

If their offices/works are allowed to operate in the order (essential as per section (2) or exemption as per section (5), they can go by private cars and it constitutes a valid reason.

Will long-distance trains function? Can general public take local trains?

These are essential services and will be on. Anyone may travel on it.

The general public will be allowed to travel by local trains as long as they have a valid reason to travel. Valid reasons are enumerated under Section (2) of the order.

The number of new coronavirus cases in India hit a record daily high with over 2 lakh infections being reported in a day, while the active cases surpassed the 14-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

