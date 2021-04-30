Allow development of state-wise vaccine apps, Uddhav asks PM

As India opens up vaccines for the 18-44 age group, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to allow states to develop their own applications for vaccination registration.

These state-specific apps could be linked with the Co-WIN platform, Thackeray said during a webcast to the people of the state on the eve of Maharashtra Foundation Day and International Workers’ Day.

“We have seen that the Co-WIN has crashed while registration of the 18-44 age group. It is of course temporary, like the time it happened when the vaccination drive started (mid-January)….a statewide App would make the process of registration seamless,” he said.

Thackeray, the Shiv Sena President, who heads the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in the state, said that he has also written to Modi in this regard.

On the state’s plans, he said that the vaccination for the 18-44 age group would start from Saturday as and when the vaccine stocks arrive.

“Do not crowd vaccination centres, please do register and advance and this is a mandatory requirement. Let us not make vaccination centres as superspreaders of Covid-19,” he said. “We are expecting 18 lakh doses next month of which 3 lakh doses have landed,” Thackeray added.

He said that the MVA government has completely geared up for vaccination. “We have around 6 crore people in the age group for 18-44, which means we need 12 crore doses. Whatever the price, we have made provisions to procure it in one single cheque but vaccines need to be available,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that Pune-based Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech's delivery schedule and quantity will not be enough to meet the state's demand. “We are looking at Sputnik V and other options,” he said.