'Allow states to have own apps for Covid vaccination'

Allow states to have own apps for Covid-19 vaccination: Maharashtra CM Thackeray

Thackeray wrote that the vaccine supply was also a major challenge

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • May 08 2021, 16:38 ist
  • updated: May 08 2021, 16:38 ist
He also requested that the ICMR may set the medical framework for the FDAs of each state. Credit: AFP Photo

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has urged the central government to allow states to develop their own applications for Covid-19 vaccination programme.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Thackeray said the vaccination drive in Maharashtra has been the "fastest and the most efficient in the country".

At present, people have to register their names on CoWIN platform introduced by the central government for the vaccination.

"As we plan to open up vaccination for the 18 to 45 age group through the state's procurement, the CoWIN app is seeing a sudden surge in the number of citizens wanting to register nationally. There is fear about the app malfunctioning and crashing as it did on the first day of registration of the age group," he said.

Also Read | PM Modi speaks to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Covid-19 situation in state

"We propose either a separate app developed by states, where the data can be shared with the Union government's ministry of health or a CoWIN app for each state, developed and assigned by the government of India," he said.

This would ensure better interface and experience for citizens who are really keen to take the vaccine shot, the chief minister added.

Thackeray wrote that the vaccine supply was also a major challenge.

"If possible, the state is willing to procure the requisite stock of vaccines in a single procurement. However, the producers do not have enough stocks. If the states are allowed to procure vaccines from other manufacturers as well, a large population would be covered in a shorter time and help reduce the impact of a possible third wave," the CM siad.

He also requested that the ICMR may set the medical framework for the FDAs of each state, within which various vaccines available to the world may be procured to fight Covid-19.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Maharashtra
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Narendra Modi
Coronavirus vaccine
Uddhav Thackeray

Related videos

What's Brewing

In Pics: Delhi's Central Vista project in full swing

In Pics: Delhi's Central Vista project in full swing

When can you start exercising after Covid-19 recovery?

When can you start exercising after Covid-19 recovery?

NASA Mars helicopter heard humming through thin air

NASA Mars helicopter heard humming through thin air

Elon Musk: Memelord or Meme lifter?

Elon Musk: Memelord or Meme lifter?

Fake e-passes in HP in names of Trump, Amitabh Bachchan

Fake e-passes in HP in names of Trump, Amitabh Bachchan

 