Amarjeet Singh Manhas frontrunner for Mumbai Congress chief’s post

A low-profile leader and a grassroots worker Dr Amarjeet Singh Manhas has emerged as the frontrunner for the coveted post of Mumbai Congress chief.

The Congress high-command initiated a major exercise to scout for the new president of Mumbai Regional Congress Committee (MRCC), one of the most powerful units of the party in the country.

Among those who occupied this coveted post include SK Patil - who is often referred to as “Uncrowned King of Bombay”, Rajni Patel, the barrister-politician and Murli Deora, the politician, businessman and social worker.

What works in Manhas’s favour is that he had worked very closely with successive MRCC presidents including Murli Deora, Gurudas Kamat, Kripshankar Singh, Janardan Chandurkar, Sanjay Nirupam, Milind Deora and Eknath Gaikwad.

He has been among the key team members that planned and organised the rallies of Congress president Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi in Mumbai.

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) wants to declare the new MRCC president at the earliest so that they can launch preparations for the 2022 elections to the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

AICC general secretary HK Patil, who is the general secretary in-charge for Maharashtra, has held a series of discussions in batches in Mumbai to finalise the name.

Besides Manhas, others in the reckoning are Suresh Shetty and Mohammed Arif Naseem Khan – both ex-ministers in the erstwhile Congress-NCP Democratic Front government and senior leaders Bhai Jagtap, Charan Singh Sapra and Madhu Chavan.

“During the meetings that HK Patil had in Mumbai, a majority of the people, cutting across factions, had suggested the name of Manhas. However, the Congress high-command would take a final call depending on circumstances and their independent evaluation,” a senior Congressman, who was privy to the meetings, told DH.

A Sikh, Manhas, is an ex-senate member of the management council of the University of Mumbai and former MHADA chairman. In Mumbai Congress, he had served as treasurer and vice president.

Manhas though a frontrunner has a big competition.

Shetty is a former health minister, while Khan is a former minority affairs minister. An MLC, Sapra is a veteran and often appears in TV debates giving Congress perspective. Jagtap has started off as a trade unionist and has a good hold. Chavan is a veteran of Mumbai Congress.