Ambadas Danve to be Maharashtra Vidhan Parishad Opposition leader

Ambadas Danve, Shiv Sena’s firebrand leader from the Marathwada region, is tipped to be the new Leader of the Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council.

Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray endorsed Danve, and the party then relayed it to the deputy chairperson Dr Neelam Gorhe’s office.

“Danve’s name has been recommended to the Maharashtra Legislative Council chairperson’s office,” Shiv Sena chief spokesperson and Mumbai South MP Arvind Sawant told reporters.

After the Maha Vikas Aghadi government was toppled by Shiv Sena’s rebel leader Eknath Shinde, with the help of Bharatiya Janata Party’s Devendra Fadnavis, Nationalist Congress Party’s Ajit Pawar was named Leader of the Opposition in Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.

Danve, who is also a Shiv Sena spokesperson, would now be Pawar's counterpart in the Legislative Council.

The 78-member Maharashtra Legislative Council, currently, has 12 vacancies from the governor's quota. As of now, the total vacancies in the state’s upper house are 16.

The BJP has 24 members, followed by Shiv Sena (11), NCP (10), Congress (10), Peasants and Workers Party (1), Rashtriya Samaj Paksha (1) and Independents (5).

Since the Shiv Sena has more MLCs than its MVA partners NCP and Congress, the allies agreed to Danve. In 2019, Danve won the Council’s biennial elections from the Aurangabad-Jalna local authorities’ constituency.

Danve would be replacing BJP’s Pravin Darekar.