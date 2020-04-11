Ambedkar Jayanti: Prohibitory orders till Tuesday

Ambedkar Jayanti: Prohibitory orders issued till Tuesday

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Apr 11 2020, 21:42 ist
  • updated: Apr 11 2020, 21:42 ist
Representative image. (Reuters photo)

he Mumbai Police on Saturday issued prohibitory orders till Tuesday night restricting movement as well as assembly of five or more persons for the coronavirus outbreak, officials said.

Ambedkar Jayanti will be celebrated on Tuesday and the state government had banned gatherings in order to maintain social distancing to combat the virus outbreak.

The order, issued under the Maharashtra Police Act, prohibits assembly of more than five persons and processions, as well as use of loudspeakers, musical bands and the bursting of crackers.

Maharashtra
Mumbai
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Ambedkar Jayanti
Lockdown
