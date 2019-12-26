Ambedkar's grandson demands Amit Shah's resignation

Accusing the RSS-BJP of attempting to divide the Indian society through CAA and proposed NRC, veteran politician and activist Prakash Ambedkar on Thursday demanded the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

"The NRC is 100 per cent against Muslims and 40 per cent against Hindus," Ambedkar, a veteran lawyer, said.

"Tribals, Vanchit Jati and Nomadic tribes are going to be the worst affected by the CAA and NRC. This fight is not about Hindu-Muslims. This is about RSS citizenship versus Constitutional citizenship, he said.

Ambedkar, the founder of mega-front Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, who is the grandson of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, staged a morcha at the Dadar TT circle in Mumbai.