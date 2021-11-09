Amid allegations, Wankhede family meets Maharashtra Governor

The family of controversial high-profile NCB Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede - who is facing charges of corruption, misuse of office, forging of caste certificate, on Tuesday called on Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and explained their situation.

Wankhede’s father Dnyandev/Dawood Wankhede, wife Kranti Redkar Wankhede and sister Yasmeen alias Jasmeen Wankhede met the Governor at the Raj Bhavan.

State’s Minority Affairs Minister and NCP chief spokesperson Nawab Malik has launched a scathing attack on the Wankhede family, saying that they were Muslims and the officer had entered the IRS by forging a caste certificate.

Wankhede, an IRS officer of the 2008-batch - who has served in Customs and Directorate and Revenue Intelligence - now faces two probes - one by the Mumbai Police, which has formed an SIT and another by NCB’s Vigilance Department.

Wankhede has been under fire since the 2-3 October raid on Cordelia cruise ship during which 20 persons including Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was arrested.

