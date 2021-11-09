Amid allegations, Wankhede family meets Governor

Amid allegations, Wankhede family meets Maharashtra Governor

State’s Minority Affairs Minister and NCP chief spokesperson Nawab Malik has launched a scathing attack on the Wankhede family

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Nov 09 2021, 19:58 ist
  • updated: Nov 09 2021, 19:58 ist

The family of controversial high-profile NCB Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede - who is facing charges of corruption, misuse of office, forging of caste certificate, on Tuesday called on Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and explained their situation. 

Wankhede’s father Dnyandev/Dawood Wankhede, wife Kranti Redkar Wankhede and sister Yasmeen alias Jasmeen Wankhede met the Governor at the Raj Bhavan.

Also Read | Sameer Wankhede's father files police complaint against Nawab Malik

State’s Minority Affairs Minister and NCP chief spokesperson Nawab Malik has launched a scathing attack on the Wankhede family, saying that they were Muslims and the officer had entered the IRS by forging a caste certificate. 

Wankhede, an IRS officer of the 2008-batch - who has served in Customs and Directorate and Revenue Intelligence - now faces two probes - one by the Mumbai Police, which has formed an SIT and another by NCB’s Vigilance Department. 

Wankhede has been under fire since the 2-3 October raid on Cordelia cruise ship during which 20 persons including Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was arrested.

