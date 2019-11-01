Amid BJP-Sena tussle, a Beed farmer wants to be Nayak

Amidst blow hot-blow cold relations between BJP and Shiv Sena, a farmer from Beed district said that he wants to be Maharashtra Chief Minister till the two parties sort out differences.

Thus, he opted to become the 'Nayak.'

The farmer, Srikant Vishnu Gadale, hails from Vadmauli village in Kej tehsil.





Srikant Vishnu Gadale had submitted the letter to Beed district collector.







"Natural calamaties like unseasonal rains are affecting the farmers.... the farmers are tensed, suffering...they need helo, since the BJP and Shiv Sena are unable to resolve differences the Governor should hand over the responsibility and charge of Chief Minister to me."

In fact, despite a decisive mandate, the BJP and Shiv Sena has not been able to form the government. It has now been a week.

Social media paltforms are abuzz with jokes, pun and memes.

A lot of people suggested that Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor should be made the Chief Minister.

This is an apparent reference to the 2001 film Nayak, in which he becomes the Chief Minister for a day.

To a suggestion by a fan Vijay Gupta that he be made the CM as he had earned admiration for the role, Anil Kapoor, with his sense of humour, replied: "mai nayak hi thik hun".(I am better off as an actor).

Another fan Vishal Singh wrote: "I love this movie...Sir, Nayak2 banani chajiye."

But, now Gadale wants to play the role of real Nayak.