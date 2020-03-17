Amid COVID-19 outbreak, demand for jackfruit soars in Maharashtra

The demand for jackfruit, which is often referred to as 'vegetarian meat', soared manifold with non-vegetarians switching to vegetarian food in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak.

Rumour mongering about non-vegetarian foods like chicken and mutton is compelling people to look for vegetarian sources. People seem to be opting for jackfruit because of its texture and high-nutritious value.

A storehouse of vitamins A and C, it is a food that boosts up immunity. A moderate amount of potassium, which is found in jackfruit, is considered good for people facing high blood pressure and heart ailments.

"A lot of people are asking for jackfruit. It is available in limited quantity, we bring in limited quantity... it is difficult to meet the demand," said Raju, a vegetable vendor in the Mumbai metropolitan region.

From the family of Moraceae, jackfruit trees (Artocarpus heterophyllus), are found largely in Western Ghats and now grown almost everywhere. Known as 'kathal' in Hindi, it is eaten as a vegetable when unripe and as fruit when it ripens.

While it is sold in small pieces, it generally is priced between Rs 60 to 80 per kg but now it is over Rs 120 per kg.

"The cultivation of jackfruit happens from January-February to June," said Aniket Konkar, a vegetable market analyst based in Ratnagiri district of coastal Konkan region.

In Southern Indian states of Maharashtra and West Bengal, it is cooked in various forms. Jackfruit chips and pickles have gained popularity pan-India. "Over the last few years with the growing concept of vegan and people shifting to vegetarianism, the demand has increased," said Konkar, adding that ready-to-eat jackfruit is now available in departmental stores and malls.

"It is a delicacy and looks like mutton and can be cooked like that," said Subroto Roy, a foodie.