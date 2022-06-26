Amid desertions and shows of strength, no end in sight for Maharashtra's political impasse

As rebel legislators led by Eknath Shinde inched closer to formally getting their group recognised and pulling out of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s son and his close aides issued veiled threats to the mutineers, further compounding the political crisis in Maharashtra.

The Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress dispensation is contemplating action against the rebels and ministers and dealing with them sternly which may include disqualification, suspension from the party and stripping their portfolios.

Latest reports from Guwahati and New Delhi said the process of disqualification of Shinde and 15 MLAs by Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal has been challenged in the Supreme Court. The rebels are also planning to meet Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, however, threats have put them on guard.

The rebel camp swelled further with Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant joining Shinde in Guwahati. A total of 50 MLAs including Shiv Sena rebels and independents and those from smaller parties are now present in Guwahati.

Back in Mumbai, state’s Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray and Shiv Sena pointsman Sanjay Raut issued threats to the MLAs.

“The road from the airport to the Vidhan Bhavan passes via Worli. It’s good that the rebels left. There is no room for traitors in the party. When these MLAs come in the Assembly, they should have the guts to see in our eyes and tell us what we haven't done for them,” said Aaditya, the Yuva Sena President, who represents the Marathi-heartland seat of Worli.

Assessing a meeting of party workers, Raut said, “Their souls are dead. 40 bodies will arrive from Guwahati and they will be directly sent for post-mortem.”

“Shiv Sena has only one father and that is one and only Balasaheb Thackeray. You don’t change your father again and again — in Surat, in Guwahati, in Vadodara and New Delhi, please come from Guwahati and come to Chowpatty. “Why take the name of Balasaheb…if you have guts, resign, contest the elections again,” said Raut, adding that there are reports that some legislators clashed in the Guwahati hotel.

The Rajya Sabha member also tweeted: “Kab tak chupuge Guwahati me…aana hi padega Mumbai Chowpatty me”. (Till when will you hide in Guwahati? Sooner or later, you have to return to Mumbai Chowpatty.)

Meanwhile, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar held meetings with top leaders even as Shiv Sena was mulling action against the rebels. Congress Legislature Party leader and Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat, Public Works Minister Ashok Chavan, Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha member Anil Desai and state Transport Minister Anil Parab visited the Silver Oak bungalow of Pawar.

The NCP supremo and MVA chief architect was of the view that the rebels should be forced back to Mumbai and a floor test should be sought. Later in New Delhi, he told reporters that he would support Thackeray till the last minute. “The Shiv Sena that I know would not digest such rebellion,” he said.

“Eknath Shinde and other MLAs were there with the NCP in the government. They didn't have any problems in the last two-and-a-half years. Why does it happen today only? It's just an excuse,” he said, indicating the role of the BJP.

The Shiv Sena has also sought legal opinion from senior counsel Devdutt Kamat, who met Mumbai South MP Arvind Sawant.

“A legislature party is not supreme and majority in the legislature party has no meaning…it is formed from the original party..several verdicts of the Supreme Court had shown that actions of legislators outside the House amount to the anti-party activity and they are liable to be disqualified,” Kamat said, adding that the Chief Minister can request Governor for a floor test.