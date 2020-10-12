Amid increased crimes involving tourists, migrants, Goa creates two new police districts

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday announced the creation of two new police districts, by splitting two existing districts for better handling of rising crimes related to the tourism sector as well as crimes linked to Goa’s large migrant population.

The two new districts namely Mapusa in North Goa and Ponda in South Goa, are also being formed to cater to the increasing visits by VVIPs in Goa, which puts a lot of stress on government infrastructure, especially the police department whose officials are engaged in law and order duties.

Pramod Sawant in a statement said that the splitting up of the existing two districts into four would help “enable better and effective control over law and order, and prevention of crime”.

“A large number of tourist arrivals has resulted in tourist-related crimes and other issues. With Goa hosting many international events and the participants and the visitors coming from the higher echelons of the society, it has put a tremendous strain on the police machinery,” the Chief Minister’s Office said in a statement issued here on Monday.

“Likewise, frequent visits of VVIPs, require elaborate police arrangements involving large scale police deployments during their visits. Therefore, in order to handle these situations and keep the Crime and law and order under control, it is necessary to increase the number of Police Districts in Goa, so that there is effective control over the crime and security situation and better supervision over the police force during exigencies,” the CMO statement further said.

It also said that the decision had been made in view of the “overall security scenario” and the “upward crime graph needs to increase” in the existing police districts in Goa.

“Over the years, the role and tasks of Goa Police have expanded and its functioning has become highly complex calling for a higher degree of professional skills and expertise. Moreover, the work opportunities to the people have led to migration which has resulted in the influx of migrant population,” the statement also said.

Goa Police currently has more than 6,000 personnel which caters to a population of near 1.5 million.