Amid lockdown, 1 killed, 6 injured in clash in Maharashtra's Latur

PTI
PTI, Latur,
  • May 03 2020, 22:12 ist
  • updated: May 03 2020, 22:12 ist
Representative image. (Credit: iStockPhoto)

Amid the lockdown for the novel coronavirus outbreak, a man was killed and six others were injured in a clash over removal of silt from a lake in Udgir in Maharashtra's Latur district, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place in Deoulwadi village on Saturday morning.

"Five people came to remove slit from a lake when two others approached them and picked up a fight. Rudrappa Gatate (29) was injured in the clash, in which sticks and and an axe were used, and died in a hospital later. The four men with him are undergoing treatment in Udgir while the two accused also got injured. A case has been registered," the Wadhwana police station official said.

