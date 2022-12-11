Amid Maharashtra-Karnataka border row, PM lands in Nagpur to open Rs 1,575-crore projects

Amid the raging Maharashtra-Karnataka boundary dispute and flight of industries to Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday landed in Nagpur and launched projects to the tune of Rs 75,000 cr.

This was PM Modi's maiden visit to Maharashtra after Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis took over as Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister respectively. Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari was also present.

It may be mentioned that the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi comprising Sharad Pawar-led NCP, Congress and Uddhav Thackeray-led group of Shiv Sena had been demanding the removal of Koshyari for “insulting comments” on legendary Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Last week, former state BJP president Chandrakant Patil and now Higher and Technical Education Minister has come under fire for his comments on Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and Karmaveer Bhaurao Patil. Even though he apologised, his face was blacked at an event in Pune.

During polls in Gujarat, the MVA government lashed out at him as two mega projects from Maharashtra — Vedanta-Foxconn and Tata-Airbus — were shifted to Modi’s home state.

The BJP and the Shinde-faction of Shiv Sena, however, had blamed Thackeray, the then chief minister and his team for the loss of projects. When two mega projects went out of the state, Shinde and Fadnavis had spoken to Modi after which he assured them of big-ticket projects. These include revival of the super refinery project even as some progress had been made on the front of the Jaitapur Nuclear Power Park project. Both projects are in the coastal Ratnagiri district and would be the largest in the world in the categories.

“We are committed to delivering on top quality infrastructure and the Samruddhi Mahamarg between Nagpur and Shirdi is an example of this effort. Inaugurated this modern road project and also drove on the Mahamarg. I am sure it will contribute to further economic progress of Maharashtra,” he said inaugurating Phase I of the Rs 55,000-crore project.

Besides the Samruddhi Corridor, Modi laid the cornerstone of the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) in Nagpur, laid foundation of the transformation of the Nagpur station and Ajni station redevelopment, kickstarted the Nag River Pollution Eradication Programme, laid the foundation of new Metro lines and launched the Vande Bharat Express between Nagpur and Bilaspur.