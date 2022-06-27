Amid MVA crisis, ED summons Sanjay Raut over land scam

Amid the thick of political activities in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena chief spokesperson and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday.

The move has been condemned by the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leaders who said that it is Centre’s ploy to destabilise the government in Maharashtra.

Responding to the summons, Raut said that it was a move to stop him and dared the central enforcement agency to arrest him.

“I just came to know that the ED has summoned me. Good ! There are big political developments in Maharashtra. We, Balasaheb's Shiv Sainiks are fighting a big battle. This is a conspiracy to stop me. Even if you behead me, I won't take the Guwahati route. Arrest me ! Jai Hind!,” Raut tweeted.

On the other hand, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, tweeted, “Your efforts to send my mother, my wife, my son and me to jail have miserably failed. Threaten us! Abuse us! But, hisaab toh dena padega!”

The summons is respect of the alleged Rs 1,034-crore Patra Chawl land scam case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Earlier, the the ED had also attached property worth Rs 9 crore related to Raut’s aide Pravin Raut and assets, worth around Rs 2 crore, belonging to his wife Varsha.

Ever since the political crisis broke out, state’s Transport and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anil Parab was interrogated by the ED for two days - in connection with a PMLA probe linked to alleged violation of coastal regulation zone provisions in the construction of Sai Resort in Dapoli in Ratnagiri district.

Last week, assets to the tune of Rs 78 crore and a land parcel of 200-acre was attached a case relating to the alleged illegal auction of a sugar cooperative mill in Maharashtra State Co-operative Bank (MSCB) case. The mill is linked to Shiv Sena leader Arjun Khotkar.