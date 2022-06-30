Mumbai gets new Police Commissioner

Amid political turmoil, Mumbai gets new Police Commissioner

Phansalkar, an officer of the 1989-batch would replace Sanjay Pandey, who retires on Thursday

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Jun 30 2022, 00:13 ist
  • updated: Jun 30 2022, 00:13 ist

Amid the political turmoil in Maharashtra, senior IPS officer Vivek Phansalkar has been appointed as Commissioner of Police in Mumbai.

Phansalkar, an officer of the 1989-batch would replace Sanjay Pandey, who retires on Thursday. 

Phansalkar, an officer of the rank of Director General of Police, is currently the Managing Director of Maharashtra State Police Housing and Welfare Corporation Ltd. 

In the past, Phasnalkar has served as Commissioner of Police in Thane and Chief of the Anti-Terrorism Squad.

