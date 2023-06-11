Amid pre-monsoon showers, Goa bans swimming, water sports along beaches

With pre-monsoon showers lashing the state, beaches in Goa from Sunday onwards have been closed for swimming and watersports till further notice, according to Drishti Marine, a private lifeguard agency appointed by the Goa government for carrying out rescue and relief operations on the state’s beaches and other water bodies.

In a statement issued here, the lifeguard agency has also issued an advisory for beachgoers, which deters beach visitors from frequenting rocky areas and to avoid even shallow portions of the beach in order to avoid accidents and drowning incidents.

“Due to the weather change and the onset of the monsoon showers, beaches will henceforth be closed for swimming,” said Navin Awasthi, chief executive officer (CEO) Drishti Marine.

Water sports activity has also been suspended on Goa’s beaches, he also said.

“We have placed red flags at all beaches to indicate that the area is not suitable for swimming. Even wading into the water is not advised. Our team of lifesavers stationed along the coast is keeping an eye on the weather patterns and how they influence the seas. The team has been trained to perform rescues even in bad weather,” Awasthi said.

Drishti Marine’s 400-strong force of life-savers patrols Goa's beaches all year.

On account of the monsoons and weather conditions which are expected to see heavy rain and high waves, red flags have been posted across all beaches under Drishti Marine’s supervision, which debar beachgoers from wading into the sea.

According to meteorology reports, cyclonic weather conditions in the Arabian Sea have already resulted in rough seas. Goa has already imposed its annual two month ban on fishing on account of the monsoons and the fish breeding season, which accompanies the change in season.

Drishti Marine has also advised visitors to avoid rocky areas, cliffs and hills along the shoreline. During the monsoon season, these stretches are considered perilous due to their slippery nature. The wave height, intensity and frequencies of the waves in the sea too are extremely high, making it easy for beachgoers to get pulled into the ferocious sea.

