Amid rising COVID-19 cases, Jan Swasthya Abhiyan calls on Maharashtra govt to help slum dwellers, homeless

The Jan Swastha Abhiyan has called upon the Maharashtra government and Mumbai's municipaL body to take necessary preventive measures to curtail the spread of COVID-19 in slums.

Maharashtra, which has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the country, is facing its worst health crisis, the JSA said in a statement.

The lockdown and other strategies of social distancing that have been implemented so far is bound to create severe economic distress for the poor and those in the informal sector given the larger spectre of economic slowdown and rising unemployment in the country.

The city of Mumbai has a whopping 41.3% of its population living in slums and over 2.5 lakh people are homeless. Most of them are daily wage earners who live in extremely precarious conditions. They face a disproportionate burden of malnutrition, lack access to adequate housing, shelter, healthcare and basic services, especially water and sanitation and live in living in areas with high population density.

The current approach to pandemic control that is being followed -- the shutting down of considerable economic and social activity -- has already begun to hit them hard, particularly in the case of daily wage labourers. Moreover, the homeless, slum dwellers and others living a cheek by jowl existence in the city would be extremely vulnerable to coronavirus disease with disastrous consequences once transmission within the community is established.

The JSA statement signed by Brinelle D'souza, Shweta Damle, Kamayani Bali Mahabal and Avinash Kadam urged the municipal corporations in the Mumbai metropolitan region (MMR) to work in coordination with various stakeholders to put together a comprehensive public health strategy which while focusing on control of pandemic also takes into the adverse impact that control measures are having on the lives and livelihoods of people, which are equally damaging and require mitigation.

These strategies must also prioritise the strengthening of the public health care in the city, especially primary health care, community solidarity and respect of the rights and dignity of all persons, especially those infected with the virus.

It called for scaling up testing facilities across the MMR area, involvement of private sector.

"As the epidemic advances, the government will need to spruce up enough healthcare capacity by involving private health care sector. While doing so the government of Maharashtra and municipal corporations must ensure that there is strict regulation of costs related to testing and treatment so that there is no profiteering. Charitable hospitals must be roped in to provide treatment free of cost to poor patients with coronavirus disease. Anti-viral drugs should be made available free within the public health system and at subsidized costs within the private sector. All such measure will require decisive and determined action by the State," the statement said.