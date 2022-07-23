Shah to visit Gujarat, launch e-FIR, other services

Amit Shah on a two-day Gujarat visit from today; to launch 'e-FIR' service, other projects

Using this service, people can now lodge complaints on the department's website or mobile application to report theft of their vehicles or mobile phones

PTI
PTI, Ahmedabad,
  • Jul 23 2022, 11:58 ist
  • updated: Jul 23 2022, 13:33 ist
Shah will inaugurate this state-level control room for surveillance and traffic management at an event to be organised in the campus of National Forensic Sciences University in Gandhinagar on Saturday morning, they said. At the same event, Shah will also launch the state Home Department's "e-FIR" project. Credit: PTI photo

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is on a two-day Gujarat visit from Saturday, during which he is scheduled to launch a host of projects, including the "e-FIR" service and a CCTV-based command and control room for police in Gandhinagar, officials said.

Shah will inaugurate this state-level control room for surveillance and traffic management at an event to be organised in the campus of National Forensic Sciences University in Gandhinagar on Saturday morning, they said. At the same event, Shah will also launch the state Home Department's "e-FIR" project.

Read | Jagdeep Dhankhar's knowledge of ground problems, Constitution to be beneficial to country: Amit Shah

Using this service, people can now lodge complaints on the department's website or mobile application to report theft of their vehicles or mobile phones, a government release said. The minister will also launch the state-wide rollout of the body-worn cameras for field policemen.

Later in the day, Shah will visit Mansa town in Gandhinagar district to inaugurate a newly-built library, a community kitchen for providing cooked food to anganwadis and a hall built by Mansa municipality, the officials said. Shah, who represents the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency, will also visit the civil hospital and Chandrasar lake in Mansa, his native place. On Sunday, he will inaugurate several projects of the Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority, they said. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Amit Shah
Gujarat
India News

What's Brewing

Does soccer still need the header?

Does soccer still need the header?

'Climate change is making Himalayas more vulnerable'

'Climate change is making Himalayas more vulnerable'

How satellites revolutionised the way we see world

How satellites revolutionised the way we see world

Whackyverse | Murmu murmur

Whackyverse | Murmu murmur

DH Toon | After Prez poll defeat, Oppn focuses on VP

DH Toon | After Prez poll defeat, Oppn focuses on VP

Elton John and his enduring soft-rock legacy

Elton John and his enduring soft-rock legacy

Eating in the dark

Eating in the dark

UAE accounts for 15% of India’s gems, jewellery export

UAE accounts for 15% of India’s gems, jewellery export

Brain-dead Belagavi youth gives new lease of life to 4

Brain-dead Belagavi youth gives new lease of life to 4

Domino's India may shift business from Zomato, Swiggy

Domino's India may shift business from Zomato, Swiggy

 