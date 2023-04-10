Amit Shah to address election rally in Goa on April 16

Amit Shah to address election rally in Goa on April 16

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, a core committee member, attended the meet

PTI
PTI, Panaji,
  • Apr 10 2023, 19:54 ist
  • updated: Apr 10 2023, 19:54 ist
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Credit: PTI Photo

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address a public meeting at Ponda town in South Goa on April 16 as part of the Bharatiya Janata Party's campaign for the next year's Lok Sabha elections, state BJP president Sadanand Shet Tanavade said on Monday.

Shah, a former BJP president, will arrive in Goa from adjoining Maharashtra and address the meeting in Ponda town as part of the saffron outfit's campaign for the 2024 general polls, he said. Tanavade was talking to reporters after a meeting of the state BJP core committee which took stock of preparations for the poll rally.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, a core committee member, attended the meet. The BJP leader said the ruling party is also gearing up for polls to Sankhalim (North Goa) and Ponda municipal councils in May. Though the municipal council elections will not be contested on party lines, the BJP will extend its support to candidates, he said.

Amit Shah
Goa
BJP
India News
Maharashtra
Pramod Sawant

