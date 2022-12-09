Amit Shah to meet Shinde, Bommai on Dec 14: NCP leader

Amit Shah to meet CMs of Maharashtra, Karnataka on Dec 14: NCP leader

The meeting is set to take place to 'to soothe tempers on the border dispute between the two states'

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 09 2022, 16:10 ist
  • updated: Dec 09 2022, 16:10 ist

Home Minister Amit Shah will meet chief ministers of Maharashtra and Karnataka on December 14 to soothe tempers on the border dispute between the two states, NCP leader Amol Kolhe said on Friday.

Kolhe, a Lok Sabha member from Shirur, was speaking to reporters after meeting Shah along with a delegation of parliamentarians of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) here.

During the meeting, the MVA delegation told Shah that the border dispute between Maharashtra and Karnataka had reached such a stage that it could erupt into full-blown violence.

Kolhe said Shah has called a meeting of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Karnataka Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai on December 14. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates & analysis from Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh only on deccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Amit Shah
Karnataka News
Eknath Shinde
basavaraj bommai

What's Brewing

Oldest DNA reveals life in Greenland 2 mn years ago

Oldest DNA reveals life in Greenland 2 mn years ago

Bengaluru gets creative with calendars

Bengaluru gets creative with calendars

Brazil, Argentina target blockbuster WC semi-final

Brazil, Argentina target blockbuster WC semi-final

Marijuana legal in Missouri, but you can't buy it yet

Marijuana legal in Missouri, but you can't buy it yet

 