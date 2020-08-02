Big B discharged after testing negative for Covid-19

Amitabh Bachchan discharged after testing negative for Covid-19

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Aug 02 2020, 17:21 ist
  • updated: Aug 02 2020, 17:21 ist
Credit: PTI/file photo

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan, who went through a Covid-19 scare, has been discharged and is back home.

Bachchan’s actor-son Abhishek Bachchan, however, is still in the Nanavati Hospital in Vile Parle.

Amitabh and Abhishek were admitted to the Nanavati Hospital on 12 June after they tested positive for Covid-19.

Abhishek took to social media to announce that his father has been discharged from the hospital after being tested negative. “My father, thankfully, has tested negative on his latest Covid-19 test and has been discharged from the hospital. He will now be at home and rest. Thank you all for all your prayers and wishes for him I, Unfortunately due to some co-morbidities, remain Covid-19 positive and remain in hospital. Again, thank you all for your continued wishes and prayers for my family. Very humbled and indebted. I’ll beat this and come back healthier! Promise.,” Abhishek tweeted.

Abhishek’s wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya were discharged last week.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Amitabh Bachchan
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Hospital

What's Brewing

Bannerghatta park welcomes birth of elephant calf

Bannerghatta park welcomes birth of elephant calf

NASA aims for Florida coast to end SpaceX flight

NASA aims for Florida coast to end SpaceX flight

How to stay safer on mass transit

How to stay safer on mass transit

The time of Ram Mandir is upon us

The time of Ram Mandir is upon us

What’s going on with TikTok? Here’s what we know

What’s going on with TikTok? Here’s what we know

 