Amitabh Bachchan discharged after testing negative for Covid-19

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan, who went through a Covid-19 scare, has been discharged and is back home.

Bachchan’s actor-son Abhishek Bachchan, however, is still in the Nanavati Hospital in Vile Parle.

Amitabh and Abhishek were admitted to the Nanavati Hospital on 12 June after they tested positive for Covid-19.

Abhishek took to social media to announce that his father has been discharged from the hospital after being tested negative. “My father, thankfully, has tested negative on his latest Covid-19 test and has been discharged from the hospital. He will now be at home and rest. Thank you all for all your prayers and wishes for him I, Unfortunately due to some co-morbidities, remain Covid-19 positive and remain in hospital. Again, thank you all for your continued wishes and prayers for my family. Very humbled and indebted. I’ll beat this and come back healthier! Promise.,” Abhishek tweeted.

Abhishek’s wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya were discharged last week.