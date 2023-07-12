'Bachchan shouldn't lend his voice to National Games'

Amitabh Bachchan should not lend his voice to National Games, claims Goa Opposition

Former deputy Chief Minister and Goa Forward party president Vijai Sardesai urged Bachchan to steer clear of the National Games.

DHNS
DHNS, Panaji,
  • Jul 12 2023, 11:00 ist
  • updated: Jul 12 2023, 11:00 ist
Amitabh Bachchan. Credit: PTI File Photo

Days after Goa's Sports Minister Govind Gaude claimed that Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan had agreed to lend his voice to the theme song of the upcoming National Games, scheduled to be held in Goa, the opposition in Goa has urged the legendary actor to exercise caution.

Addressing a press conference here, former deputy Chief Minister and Goa Forward party president Vijai Sardesai urged Bachchan to steer clear of the National Games, alleging a scam worse than the Commonwealth Games in the event hosted in Goa.

“Amitabh Bachchan is a superstar. The National Games will be worse than the Commonwealth Games. It will be a scam. I don’t know whether Amitabh Bachchan should lend his voice to a scam. Please make him understand that there is a scam in the making,” Sardesai said.

He also said that the "scam" would be exposed during the upcoming monsoon session of the state legislative assembly.

The much delayed 37th National Games are scheduled to be held in Goa in October this year.

Last week, the state Sports Minister Govind Gaude had posted a photo on Twitter with Bachchan, announcing that the latter would sing the theme song for the Games.

“Met India's legendary actor @SrBachchan Sahab today. He had agreed to render his iconic voice to the theme song of the 37th National Games to be held in Goa. Completely taken back by his humility as an artist and warmth of his hospitality. And that's what makes him the finest actor," Gaude had said.  

 

But Sardesai now has some advice for Bachchan.

“I have heard that Amitabh Bachchan is a very choosy man and he has a reputation to protect. So please advise him,” the former deputy Chief Minister said.

The Goa government has spent nearly Rs. 450 crore on raising infrastructure for the proposed National Games, but has been unable to host the Games on time due to delay in building the necessary sports infrastructure for the mega event.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Amitabh Bachchan
Goa
National Games
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Britney's memoir on dad controlling life coming in Oct

Britney's memoir on dad controlling life coming in Oct

Hollywood studios, actors agree to mediation

Hollywood studios, actors agree to mediation

Speak Out: July 12, 2023

Speak Out: July 12, 2023

Building climate resilience urgent need

Building climate resilience urgent need

Flawed logic of sending cluster munitions to Ukraine

Flawed logic of sending cluster munitions to Ukraine

SCO: India’s strategic autonomy in evidence

SCO: India’s strategic autonomy in evidence

When bullet-hit Indira Gandhi was wheeled into AIIMS

When bullet-hit Indira Gandhi was wheeled into AIIMS

With blaring sirens, ambulance stops for snacks in Hyd

With blaring sirens, ambulance stops for snacks in Hyd

What do IMD's colour-coded weather warnings mean?

What do IMD's colour-coded weather warnings mean?

 