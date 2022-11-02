Amravati crisis seems to be settled

A day after Ravi Rana retracted his ‘pannas khokhe’ (fifty boxes) charge against Bachchu Kadu, the latter chose to “forgive” him but issued a warning against such utterances.

The crisis that emerged from the Amravati district seems to be settled for now.

Both Rana and Kadu are from Amravati district and are legislators supporting the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government.

Over Sunday and Monday, Rana, an Independent MLA from Badnera and founder of Yuva Swabhiman Party and Kadu, a four-time MLA from Achalpur, who is the founder of the Prahar Janshakti Party, met Shinde and Fadnavis met separately in Mumbai where they were told to iron out their differences.

“…I am ending this topic here. If any minister or MLA has been hurt after my statement, I apologise for the same,” said Rana on Monday.

However, on Tuesday, Kadu staged a massive show of strength in Amravati.

“This is the first time… That’s why we are forgiving you… But next time, if you cross our paths, we will not spare you,” Kadu at a public rally amid cheers by his supporters.

“…we are not cowards, but it is a party of tough fighters who will go their independent way when the occasion arises,” he said, daring his political opponents.

"Since this is your first mistake, we forgive you… But if you strike again, we shall hit back with full force. I respect Mahatma Gandhi’s ideals, but I have Bhagat Singh in my thoughts, so you should choose your words carefully,” he added.

Kadu’s statement comes a day after Fadnavis said that it was after his phone call that legislator Bachchu Kadu went to Guwahati.

“It was after a phone call from my side that Bachchu Kadu left for Guwahati. I called him and told him we need your support and participation in the formation of the new government. I told him to be part of our group. Thus, he went there and joined.”

In fact, Kadu was a minister of state in the Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government and handled a dozen portfolios.

Fadnavis went on to add that it would be wrong if anyone accuses him of any “deal”. “He went there because of my call…I can’t say about others, but that does not mean that others had made some deal…the only one who joined on my call is Bacchu Kadu,” he said, adding that others who joined had joined because of the faith that he has in Shinde.