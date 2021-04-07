Amravati doesn't need another lockdown: Maharashtra minister to CM Thackeray

Maharashtra minister Yashomati Thakur on Wednesday informed Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray that Amravati district does not require another lockdown, as the Covid-19 cases are on the decline in the region.

In a statement, Thakur who is the guardian minister of Amravati district, said the daily spike in cases in Amravati division and district is between 213 to 300 in the last two weeks.

"Since the second lockdown, the number of cases is on decline. The decision to impose another lockdown can be taken if the infections increase. I met the chief minister and conveyed this to him," she said.

Amravati district in the state's Vidarbha region witnessed lockdowns in February-March due to a spike in Covid-19 cases.

Maharashtra Tuesday reported 55,469 fresh coronavirus cases, the second-highest spike in the last two days, taking the tally of infections to 31,13,354, while 297 deaths pushed the toll to 56,330.

The state government has imposed weekend lockdowns, night curfews among other strict curbs to break the chain of transmission in the state.