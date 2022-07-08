Amravati killing was carried out to terrorise people: NIA

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday claimed that pharmacist Umesh Kolhe's killing in Amravati was carried out with an intention of instilling fear among a section of people supporting former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma over her controversial remark about Prophet Mohammed.

In its FIR lodged in connection with Kolhe's killing, the investigating body termed the crime an "act of larger conspiracy" to frighten people who are supporting the suspended BJP leader.

A group of people hatched a conspiracy to send out a message to a group of people supporting Sharma and another expelled BJP leader Naveen Kumar Jindal who tweeted in her support.

"They conspired to strike terror amongst a section of people of India and with their assertions attempted to promote enmity on grounds of religion. Kolhe's murder was carried out as part of the conspiracy to "terrorise a section of the people of India," the NIA has claimed in the FIR.

It did not rule out the possibility of the accused having international links.

On Wednesday, the central agency conducted searches at 13 locations in Maharashtra which led them to the recovery of incriminating documents.

During searches on the premises of accused and suspects, digital devices (mobile phones, SIM cards, memory cards, DVRs), pamphlets spreading hate messages, knives and other incriminating documents and materials, were seized.

The case relates to killing of pharmacist Umesh Kolhe on June 21, 2022 in Maharashtra's Amaravati. He was killed for his social media post in which he had supported Nupur Sharma.

The case was initially registered with Police Station City Kotvali on June 22. Later, the probe was handed taken over by NIA on July 2.

Further investigations in the matter is on.