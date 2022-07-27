Amravati murder accused attacked in Arthur Road jail

A suspect in the sensational Umesh Kolhe murder case of Amravati was attacked in the Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai.

The seven suspects - currently under the arrest of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) - are lodged in the Arthur Road jail.

Suspect Shahrukh Pathan (25), who was lodged in barrack number 7 was attacked on Wednesday morning by fellow inmates.

The accused who attacked him are Kalpesh Patel, Hemant Maneria, Arvind Yada, Shravan Avan, and Sandeep Jhadav.

Meanwhile, the NM Joshi Marg police station has registered a case against the five prisoners who were involved in the attack.

The pharmacist/chemist Umesh Kolhe (54) was killed in ISIS-style by slitting his throat by three bike-borne assailants in Amravati on 21 June - a week before the Udaipur incident was reported on 28 June, in which a tailor Kanhaiyalal Teli was hacked to death by two persons. The victim was killed for sharing a social media post supporting former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma's controversial remarks about Prophet Mohammad.

A case has been registered under sections 16, 18 and 20 of UAPA Act, 302, 120 (B), 153 (A), 153 (B) of IPC on the complaint of Sanket Kolhe, the son of the victim.

The six other suspects are the mastermind Shaikh Irfan Shaikh Rahim (35), Mudaseer Ahmed alias Sonu Raja alias Shaikh Ibrahim (22), Abdul Taufiq alias Nana Shaikh Taslim (24), Saheb Khan (22), Atib Rashid (22), Yusuf Khan Bahadur Khan (44).