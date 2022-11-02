Amruta Fadnavis refuses pilot vehicle

Amruta Fadnavis refuses pilot vehicle despite security cover upgrade

The AAP has reacted sharply to the development and has criticised the allotment of security cover to Amruta

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Nov 02 2022, 20:17 ist
  • updated: Nov 02 2022, 20:22 ist
Maharashtra Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis (L) and wife Amruta Fadnavis (R). Credit: PTI File Photo

Amruta Fadnavis, the banker wife of Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, has refused the traffic clearance pilot vehicle that was provided to her after an assessment of threat perception. 

According to reports, her security was upgraded from X to Y+ and she was allotted a traffic clearance pilot vehicle, based on the threat perception assessed by a high-powered committee.

Incidentally, Dy CM Fadnavis, a veteran BJP leader, also holds the Home portfolio.

However, Amruta, a banker by profession and a social worker, refused the pilot vehicle.

“I am and I wish to live like a common citizen of Mumbai and I request Mumbai Police not to provide me with a traffic clearance pilot vehicle,” Amruta tweeted.

Admitting that the condition of traffic in Mumbai was frustrating, Amruta expressed confidence that the city’s infrastructure would get a boost under the leadership of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Dy CM Fadnavis.

The AAP has reacted sharply to the development.

“At a time when the state is yet to come out of the negative economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Shinde-Fadnavis sarkar has chosen to prioritise family politics over the state. This is shameful considering that the state has faced losses due to unseasonal rain and due to the BJP moving industrial projects meant for Maharashtra's youth to Gujarat as an election ploy. The ED Sarkar is not interested in solving the problems of the state's residents. Maharashtra's farmers have faced heavy losses due to unseasonal rains and instead of taking strong steps to help them the govt is busy protecting their hold on power," said AAP Mumbai President Preeti Sharma Menon.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Maharashtra
Devendra Fadnavis
Amruta Fadnavis
Eknath Shinde
Mumbai
India News
Indian Politics
BJP
AAP
Bharatiya Janata Party
Aam Aadmi Party

What's Brewing

Cows too stressed to keep up with global dairy demand

Cows too stressed to keep up with global dairy demand

How high altitudes make voting in Himachal arduous

How high altitudes make voting in Himachal arduous

Status of women in Qatar, host of World Cup

Status of women in Qatar, host of World Cup

Big brands set to miss plastic sustainability targets

Big brands set to miss plastic sustainability targets

Underwater heat 'inferno' ravages Mediterranean corals

Underwater heat 'inferno' ravages Mediterranean corals

SKY is the limit: Suryakumar world's no 1 T20I batter

SKY is the limit: Suryakumar world's no 1 T20I batter

Heavy rains paralyse Chennai again; See pics

Heavy rains paralyse Chennai again; See pics

 