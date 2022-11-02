Amruta Fadnavis refuses pilot vehicle despite security cover upgrade

Amruta Fadnavis, the banker wife of Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, has refused the traffic clearance pilot vehicle that was provided to her after an assessment of threat perception.

According to reports, her security was upgraded from X to Y+ and she was allotted a traffic clearance pilot vehicle, based on the threat perception assessed by a high-powered committee.

Incidentally, Dy CM Fadnavis, a veteran BJP leader, also holds the Home portfolio.

However, Amruta, a banker by profession and a social worker, refused the pilot vehicle.

“I am and I wish to live like a common citizen of Mumbai and I request Mumbai Police not to provide me with a traffic clearance pilot vehicle,” Amruta tweeted.

I’m & wish to live like common citizen of #Mumbai

I humbly request @MumbaiPolice not to provide me traffic clearance pilot vehicle

Traffic condition in Mumbai is frustrating but I’m sure,with Infra & development projects by @mieknathshinde & @Dev_Fadnavis we will soon get relief https://t.co/ym2wTodt6D — AMRUTA FADNAVIS (@fadnavis_amruta) November 2, 2022

Admitting that the condition of traffic in Mumbai was frustrating, Amruta expressed confidence that the city’s infrastructure would get a boost under the leadership of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Dy CM Fadnavis.

The AAP has reacted sharply to the development.

“At a time when the state is yet to come out of the negative economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Shinde-Fadnavis sarkar has chosen to prioritise family politics over the state. This is shameful considering that the state has faced losses due to unseasonal rain and due to the BJP moving industrial projects meant for Maharashtra's youth to Gujarat as an election ploy. The ED Sarkar is not interested in solving the problems of the state's residents. Maharashtra's farmers have faced heavy losses due to unseasonal rains and instead of taking strong steps to help them the govt is busy protecting their hold on power," said AAP Mumbai President Preeti Sharma Menon.