Amruta Fadnavis sends legal notice to Nawab Malik for 'tarnishing the image of her family'

Amruta Fadnavis, the wife of former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, has sent a legal notice to NCP leader Nawab Malik for 'tarnishing the image of her family' through his alleged defamatory tweets.

This comes after Malik's son-in-law earlier today sent Fadnavis a defamation notice, demanding a compensation of Rs 5 crore.

Malik’s daughter Nilofar Malik Khan took to Twitter to post the defamation notice, saying: “False accusations ruin lives. Before one accuses or condemns they must know what they are talking about. The defamation notice is for false claims and statements that Fadnavis put on my family. We will not back down,” she said.

