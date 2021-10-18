Amusement parks to reopen from October 22 in Maharashtra

The Maharashtra government on Monday decided to reopen all amusement parks from October 22. However, the decision to restart water rides in the parks or exclusive water parks has been deferred for the time being.

The decision came after Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray held a high-level meeting with top officials and members of the Covid-19 task force to discuss various modalities.

The state government has taken a call to gradually open up the state ahead of the Diwali festivities. Cinema halls and theatres in the state will also reopen on October 22, a decision that had been announced last month. Meanwhile, colleges in the state are expected to start from Wednesday.

The development comes a day after the financial capital of Mumbai reported zero Covid-19-related death.

Earlier in the day, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar had met CM Thackeray, during which deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and senior ministers of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government were present.

Also read: Use of central agencies against kin of MVA leaders shows BJP's 'inhuman face': Shiv Sena

“We are gradually easing the restrictions as the number of Covid-19 patients seems to be on the decline. However, at the same time, the numbers of dengue and chikungunya victims are on the increase and adequate attention must be paid to them,” Thackeray said.

On increasing the working hours for shops and establishments besides restaurants and eateries, he directed the concerned departments to prepare suitable guidelines keeping in view the current pandemic situation.

Check out latest coronavirus-related videos from DH: