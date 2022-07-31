Anand Dighe’s nephew appointed Thane district chief 

In a significant political move, Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday appointed late firebrand leader Anand Dighe’s nephew Kedar Dighe as the Shiv Sena district President of Thane, the bastion of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Late Anand Dighe is the mentor of Shinde, who now leads a big faction of the Shiv Sena.

After a delegation, led by Thane MP Rajan Vichare met him, Thackeray made four key appointments - Anitatai Birje has been made Deputy Leader, Kedar Dighe was made Thane District President, Pradeep Shinde was made Thane City President and Chintamani Karkhanis as the Thane spokesperson.

In every of his functions, Shinde is claiming to take the legacy of late Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray and Dighe.

The development comes a day after, Shinde, while addressing a rally in Malegaon, claimed “I am witness to what happened with ‘Darmaveer’…what you have seen in cinema (Dharmaveer: Mukkam Post Thane) is just a small part…the day I decide to speak there would be an earthquake.”

Dighe’s nephew Kedar, however, lashed out at Shinde, and said: “Chief Minister Shinde says he is witness to the incident related to Anand Dighe. Why was he keeping quiet for all these days…you have been keeping quiet for 25 years.”

As far as Anand Dighe was concerned, he was known as “the Balasaheb Thackeray of the Thane".

Dighe (January 27, 1951 - August 26, 2001) was one of the closest to late Balasaheb.

Dighe, who remained a bachelor, died, aged 50, because of a heart attack after a road accident.

The influential leader used to sport a long beard and saffron tilak, a lot of rings in his fingers - and was known for his simplicity, loyalty and honesty and was a grass-roots man who was available 24x7.

The film Dharmaveer: Mukkam Post Thane, a biographical film on Dighe - was released on 13 May 2022 and Thackeray presided over the trailer launch. On 16 May, Thackeray attended a screening of the film, however, he left the hall when 10 minutes of the film were still left. Shinde too was present with him.