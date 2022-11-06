Uddhav-led Sena's Rutuja Latke wins Andheri bypoll

Andheri bypoll: Rutuja Latke of Uddhav-led Shiv Sena faction wins late husband's seat

This was the first electoral contest in Maharashtra after the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government collapsed in June

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Nov 06 2022, 14:27 ist
  • updated: Nov 06 2022, 14:45 ist
Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray candidate Rutuja Latke. Credit: PTI File Photo

Rutuja Latke, the candidate of the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), on Sunday won the bypoll to Andheri (East) Assembly seat in Mumbai, an official said.

The November 3 bypoll, necessitated due to the death of sitting Shiv Sena MLA and Rutuja Latke's Ramesh Latke in May this year, was a mere formality after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) withdrew its candidate from the race.

This was the first electoral contest in Maharashtra after the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government collapsed in June following a revolt by a section of Shiv Sena MLAs led by Eknath Shinde.

Shinde subsequently became chief minister in an alliance with the BJP.

Uddhav Thackeray
Maharashtra
India News
Indian Politics
Bypolls

