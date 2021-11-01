Anil Deshmukh appears before ED for questioning in money laundering case

Former Maharashtra home minister and NCP leader Anil Deshmukh has reached the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Mumbai for questioning in a money laundering case.
LOP @mipravindarekar said #AnilDeshmukh tried to evade investigations - moved Bombay High Court and Sessions Court, he evaded five #ED summons and finally had to appear @DeccanHerald
— Mrityunjay Bose (@MBTheGuide) November 1, 2021
More to follow...
