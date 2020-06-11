Anil Deshmukh inaugurates segway deployment on Mumbai promenades

Maharashtra's Home Minister Anil Deshmukh inaugurated the deployment of 50 segways at Mumbai's Marine Drive.

This deployment is seen as an augmentation of the police's safety and security preparedness. "While the deployment will begin with 10 segways at Worli, five at Nariman Point, we eventually plan to deploy these latest self-balancing electric scooters at Bandra, Juhu & Versova too," the Home Minister informed.

He said the Home Ministry is keen on modernisation of Maharashtra's police force and wants them to be equipped with technology on par with global policing standards.

The police personnel who man these segways will have public address system attached to their masks to communicate with people. "Apart from the safety and security in these times of the Corona pandemic they will also monitor social distancing." Drones will provide additional complimentary cover to the police possé on segways.

He also condoled the death of 35 police personnel who were frontline warriors in the war on Corona. "No compensation can make up for what the loss of that life means to his family. We want to only offer a small token of the state's appreciation on behalf of the citizenry through the ex-gratia. We are also giving help to the police personnel who test positive and are creating specialised facilities for their Covid-care," he said.

In response to a question from mediapersons on the discovery of a dead body in Jalgaon he averred, "We've taken a serious note of this incident. Few have already been booked for this criminal offence. Stern action is being taken against the people responsible for this inhuman act and the local are pursuing an inquiry in the matter to get to the root of it and nab all those responsible."