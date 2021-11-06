Anil Deshmukh sent to 14-day judicial custody in money laundering case

Former home minister of Maharashtra Anil Deshmukh, who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case, has been sent to a 14-day judicial custody by a special PMLA court.
Mumbai | Special PMLA court sends former home minister of Maharashtra Anil Deshmukh to 14-day Judicial custody. He was arrested on Nov 1 in a money laundering case. pic.twitter.com/1RYKGoXa6F
— ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2021
More to follow...
