Anil Deshmukh sent to 14-day judicial custody in money laundering case

Anil Deshmukh sent to 14-day judicial custody

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 06 2021, 15:11 ist
  • updated: Nov 06 2021, 15:13 ist
Former home minister of Maharashtra Anil Deshmukh. Credit: PTI Photo

Former home minister of Maharashtra Anil Deshmukh, who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case, has been sent to a 14-day judicial custody by a special PMLA court. 

More to follow...

Maharashtra
Anil Deshmukh
PMLA
Money Laundering
India News

