Anil Deshmukh to be released on Wednesday

After nearly a year in jail, senior NCP leader and former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh is likely to walk out from the Arthur Road prison on Wednesday.

Deshmukh (73) was arrested on November 1, 2021, by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and later on April 6, 2022, by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

In November, he got bail in the ED case registered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and on December 12, in the CBI case.

However, the CBI managed to get a stay for 10 days on his release as it wanted to appeal in the Supreme Court.

The CBI thereafter had moved a vacation bench of Justice S G Chapalgaonkar, seeking an extension on the stay - with the apex investigative agency’s counsel Shreeram Shirsat saying that a special leave petition (SLP) had been filed before the Supreme Court, however, they had not been able to mention it before the apex court.

The Bombay High Court has refused to extend beyond Tuesday.

Deshmukh's lawyers Aniket Nikam and Inderpal Singh claimed that the CBI was trying to "overreach" the earlier order of the HC which had stated that under no circumstances another extension will be granted.