Anil Deshmukh visits hometown for 1st time post release

Anil Deshmukh visits hometown Nagpur for 1st time after release from jail, says he was framed up

Deshmukh was released on bail in December 2022, more than a year after he was arrested by the ED on money laundering charges

PTI
PTI, Nagpur,
  • Feb 12 2023, 09:25 ist
  • updated: Feb 12 2023, 09:25 ist
Former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh. Credit: PTI File Photo

Former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh has visited his hometown Nagpur for the first time in 15 months after being released from jail and alleged that he was implicated in false cases.

The Nationalist Congress Party MLA from Katol in Nagpur district, who is out on bail, received an enthusiastic welcome from party workers upon arrival at the airport here on Saturday.

"I was accused of (laundering) Rs 100 crore, but in the chargesheet the amount came down to Rs 1.71 crore. The agencies failed to submit evidence for even Rs 1.71 crore," he said later at a press conference.

Also Read | Anil Deshmukh's aide Kundan Shinde gets bail in money laundering case

Deshmukh, a resident of Nagpur city, claimed the High Court had observed that there was no substance in the cases registered against him by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The NCP leader said former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh, who had levelled allegations of corruption against him, did not remain present before the Chandiwal commission set up to probe the allegations.

Deshmukh was released on bail in December 2022, more than a year after he was arrested by the ED on money laundering charges.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Anil Deshmukh
Maharashtra
India News
Nagpur
Nationalist Congress Party

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Govt's V-Day 'moo've

DH Toon | Govt's V-Day 'moo've

Gambling on canines

Gambling on canines

Where are the stories of women?

Where are the stories of women?

Plate up, eat right, not less

Plate up, eat right, not less

Step into the starry night

Step into the starry night

Olive Ridley nests give hope to K'taka fishermen

Olive Ridley nests give hope to K'taka fishermen

Donning a new form: Bengaluru’s underworld

Donning a new form: Bengaluru’s underworld

Can ChatGPT write a better novel than I can?

Can ChatGPT write a better novel than I can?

 