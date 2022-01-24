Anna Hazare alleges scam in sale of Maharashtra co-op sugar mills, writes to Amit Shah for probe

Social activist Anna Hazare has written to Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah demanding a probe by a retired Supreme Court judge into the alleged Rs 25,000 crore "scam" in the selling of cooperative sugar mills in Maharashtra and their purchase at "throwaway prices".

In his letter to Shah, Hazare requested that a high-power committee be set up under a retired judge of the Supreme Court to probe the alleged scam. "We have been agitating against the sale of sugar mills in connivance with politicians at the negligible value since 2009 and against irregularities in cooperative financial institutions. In 2017, we had filed a complaint in Mumbai, and one DIG-rank officer was appointed to investigate the complaint," Hazare wrote.

He added that after two years, a closure report was submitted saying no irregularities were detected.

"If the Maharashtra government is not ready to act against a scam worth Rs 25,000 crore, then who will take the action ?" the veteran anti-corruption activist questioned.

He said the Centre had set up the ministry of cooperation for the welfare of farmers and to improve the cooperative sector.

"We are of the view that it would be a good example if the Centre probes the sale of sugar mills in Maharashtra by setting up a high-level committee," he said. Hazare didn't mention the names of any cooperative sugar mills in his letter.

